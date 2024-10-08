Restaurant owner a shining star in his community
In the Linfen Road Subdistrict of Jing'an District, Yu Yingchun shines as a beloved community figure, earning the title of Good Samaritan with his warm smile and dedication.
For 24 years, the 50-year-old has been at the helm of Xinwangmeishilin, a popular restaurant on Lingnan Road. When he and his wife opened their doors, the area was still finding its culinary identity. Undaunted by challenges, they managed everything from sourcing ingredients to serving customers, turning their small eatery into a local favorite.
Yu has kept prices for popular dishes, like salt and pepper ribs, surprisingly low for over a decade, even as pork prices have risen. When regular customers urge him to raise prices, he simply replies: "Your support is enough to make me happy ."
Seeing an increasing number of elderly residents in need, Yu approached local officials with a heartwarming idea: inviting senior citizens to celebrate holidays at his restaurant for free. This initiative blossomed into a joyful tradition, fostering connections among those who rarely dine out.
In 2017, Yu expanded his outreach by providing free meals to vulnerable elderly people, personally delivering them while checking on their wellbeing, even during typhoons.
His compassion inspired neighboring businesses to join in; a nearby steamed bun shop donates fresh buns, and a local salon offers free haircuts, creating a strong support network.
After two decades in Linfen, Yu also took on a role in local governance as a "road chief," tackling issues like illegal parking and litter. His leadership led to the formation of a "Street Dining Industry Alliance," where local restaurant owners collaborate to address common challenges.
Through his unwavering commitment, Yu has built a loyal customer base and a spirit of cooperation among local businesses, proving that kindness can transform a community.