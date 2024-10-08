Restaurant owner a shining star in his community

In the Linfen Road Subdistrict of Jing'an District, Yu Yingchun shines as a beloved community figure, earning the title of Good Samaritan with his warm smile and dedication.

For 24 years, the 50-year-old has been at the helm of Xinwangmeishilin, a popular restaurant on Lingnan Road. When he and his wife opened their doors, the area was still finding its culinary identity. Undaunted by challenges, they managed everything from sourcing ingredients to serving customers, turning their small eatery into a local favorite.

Yu has kept prices for popular dishes, like salt and pepper ribs, surprisingly low for over a decade, even as pork prices have risen. When regular customers urge him to raise prices, he simply replies: "Your support is enough to make me happy ."