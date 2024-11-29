Women urge Xiaomi to make safe sanitary pads amid scandal

An online video showing a pad shorter than stated caused widespread controversy prompting thousands of women across China to check their pads and share their findings.

Ti Gong

Amid ongoing scandals in China's sanitary pad industry, women are urging Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun to create a Xiaomi-branded sanitary pad, believing the company can be trusted to provide them with a safe and reliable product. The controversy began in late October when a Xiaohongshu user posted a video showing a pad that was shorter than the length listed on the packaging. This sparked a viral movement in November, prompting thousands of women across China to check their pads and share their findings. What they discovered was alarming: almost every brand tested showed some degree of "shrinkage," with discrepancies ranging from a few millimeters to as much as 66mm shorter than advertised. The backlash intensified when major brand ABC dismissed complaints, claiming "a margin of error is normal" and advising customers "If you can't accept it, don't buy it." ABC's founder, Deng Jingheng, apologized on November 22, promising to achieve "zero deviation from national standards." However, that failed to restore users' trust. As a result, many women flocked to Lei Jun's livestream, calling on him to create Xiaomi-branded pads, seeing the tech company as their "savior."

Ti Gong

Why is 'length' a big deal? For many women, the length of a sanitary pad is not just a minor detail – it's crucial for comfort and functionality. Lulu, a woman with a disability, told tech site SSPAI that smaller pads compromise absorbency and coverage, significantly increasing the risk of leaks. On November 28, the China Consumers Association labeled the shrinkage problem as one of the year's most serious consumer rights violations. One comment captured the frustration: "Sanitary pads are a daily necessity for millions of women – why are we being 'short-changed'?" Further complaints have emerged, with many consumers pointing out that while pads may fall within the national standard's margin of error, the discrepancies always result in shorter pads – never longer ones. As of press time, the Black Cat complaint platform has recorded nearly 3,000 complaints related to sanitary pads, including issues such as size discrepancies, mold, allergic reactions, and even reports of insect eggs inside products.

Ti Gong

Outdated standards At the heart of the controversy over sanitary pads in China is an outdated regulatory framework. The current national standards, last revised in 2019, permit a tolerance of up to 4 percent in length. Market analyst Yang Huaiyu said industry standards are often based on outdated technology and market demand. "Revising the national regulations is crucial to meet modern expectations for safety and quality," she said. Another major concern is the pH level of sanitary pads. Under the current standard, the pH range for disposable pads is 4.0 to 9.0, which is more suitable for textiles such as curtains rather than products in direct contact with skin. "Are we using products that are no better than curtain fabric?" many consumers have asked. Experts warn that pads with a higher pH can cause discomfort, particularly for those with sensitive skin. "For women with delicate skin, pH level is a key factor when choosing a sanitary pad," Yang said.

CFP