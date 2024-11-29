﻿
Women urge Xiaomi to make safe sanitary pads amid scandal

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  00:25 UTC+8, 2024-11-30       0
An online video showing a pad shorter than stated caused widespread controversy prompting thousands of women across China to check their pads and share their findings.
Ti Gong

A test by Beijing News reporters found that two ABC brand sanitary pads deviated by 10mm and 4mm from their labeled lengths.

Amid ongoing scandals in China's sanitary pad industry, women are urging Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun to create a Xiaomi-branded sanitary pad, believing the company can be trusted to provide them with a safe and reliable product.

The controversy began in late October when a Xiaohongshu user posted a video showing a pad that was shorter than the length listed on the packaging.

This sparked a viral movement in November, prompting thousands of women across China to check their pads and share their findings.

What they discovered was alarming: almost every brand tested showed some degree of "shrinkage," with discrepancies ranging from a few millimeters to as much as 66mm shorter than advertised.

The backlash intensified when major brand ABC dismissed complaints, claiming "a margin of error is normal" and advising customers "If you can't accept it, don't buy it."

ABC's founder, Deng Jingheng, apologized on November 22, promising to achieve "zero deviation from national standards."

However, that failed to restore users' trust. As a result, many women flocked to Lei Jun's livestream, calling on him to create Xiaomi-branded pads, seeing the tech company as their "savior."

Ti Gong

While calling on Lei Jun to make sanitary pads, a poster was created featuring him as the brand ambassador, with the slogan 'Deep Sleep, No Leaks.'"

Why is 'length' a big deal?

For many women, the length of a sanitary pad is not just a minor detail – it's crucial for comfort and functionality.

Lulu, a woman with a disability, told tech site SSPAI that smaller pads compromise absorbency and coverage, significantly increasing the risk of leaks.

On November 28, the China Consumers Association labeled the shrinkage problem as one of the year's most serious consumer rights violations.

One comment captured the frustration: "Sanitary pads are a daily necessity for millions of women – why are we being 'short-changed'?"

Further complaints have emerged, with many consumers pointing out that while pads may fall within the national standard's margin of error, the discrepancies always result in shorter pads – never longer ones.

As of press time, the Black Cat complaint platform has recorded nearly 3,000 complaints related to sanitary pads, including issues such as size discrepancies, mold, allergic reactions, and even reports of insect eggs inside products.

Ti Gong

Online reviews of sanitary pads are raising concerns about issues such as insect eggs, poor-quality cotton, and excessive amounts of fluorescent agents.

Outdated standards

At the heart of the controversy over sanitary pads in China is an outdated regulatory framework.

The current national standards, last revised in 2019, permit a tolerance of up to 4 percent in length.

Market analyst Yang Huaiyu said industry standards are often based on outdated technology and market demand.

"Revising the national regulations is crucial to meet modern expectations for safety and quality," she said.

Another major concern is the pH level of sanitary pads.

Under the current standard, the pH range for disposable pads is 4.0 to 9.0, which is more suitable for textiles such as curtains rather than products in direct contact with skin.

"Are we using products that are no better than curtain fabric?" many consumers have asked.

Experts warn that pads with a higher pH can cause discomfort, particularly for those with sensitive skin. "For women with delicate skin, pH level is a key factor when choosing a sanitary pad," Yang said.

CFP

Workers on a sanitary pads production line in Huzhou, Zhejiang.

New standards on the horizon

China's regulatory authorities have started to address the growing backlash.

On June 25, the State Administration for Market Regulation published a revised national standard for disposable sanitary products.

Set to take effect in July next year, the updated regulations will impose stricter hygiene requirements for raw materials, more rigorous testing procedures, and clearer guidelines to ensure product safety.

Another national standard for sanitary pads is currently being drafted.

An insider involved in the drafting process told Chengdu Economic Daily that the industry is responding to the recent controversy.

"Consumer feedback is being actively considered, and the new standards will reflect public concerns about product safety, environmental sustainability, and consumer rights," the insider said.

CEO Wu Daiqi of Shenzhen Siqi Sheng also spoke to Yangcheng Evening, emphasizing the need for more comprehensive and updated standards.

"These ongoing revisions will benefit both the industry and consumers," she noted.

