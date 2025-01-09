Quake-hit Xizang receives aid from across China

More than 14,000 rescuers have raced against time to search for survivors and sped up the resettlement of affected residents following the magnitude-6.8 earthquake in Xizang.

As dawn broke, Ma Junyun and his fellows started cooking noodles by a roadside in the quake-hit Tsogo Township of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The rising steam momentarily dispelled the morning's chilly grip. "We have just delivered 15 bowls of noodles to a relocation site," said Ma, providing free-of-charge hand-pulled beef noodles to passers-by. Ma hails from northwest China's Gansu Province, which is famous for Lanzhou beef noodles. The man understood all too well the difficulty of obtaining a bowl of noodles under such difficult circumstances, as his hometown Jishishan, an autonomous county of Bonan, Dongxiang, and Salar ethnic groups, was jolted by a magnitude-6.2 earthquake on December 18, 2023. "After the disaster happened, we received aid from across China, including people in Xizang," he said. Ma has been doing business in Xigaze City, where Dingri County administers Tsogo. On Tuesday, a magnitude-6.8 earthquake struck Dingri at 9:05am, leaving 126 people dead and at least 188 others injured. Ma left for the epicenter immediately after he learned about the quake. "Whatever our nationalities are, we come from a whole big family," he added. Individuals like Ma and his friends are joining countless others across the country to offer assistance to those affected by the quake.

Rescue and counseling More than 14,000 rescuers have raced against time to search for survivors and sped up the resettlement of affected residents. So far, over 400 trapped people have been rescued. Xinhua reporters observed rescue workers busy setting up tents to shelter those affected. On the playground of a primary school in Qulho Township, 25 tents were erected. Rescuers were distributing meals and some local residents were playing football. Catastrophes are likely to leave enduring trauma to those affected, especially younger individuals. In Tangren Village of Tsogo, two social workers from the Xizang Starlight Social Work Service Center provide post-earthquake psychological support to over 50 children at the resettlement site. Tseten Lhamo, a 24-year-old social worker, said that their work primarily focuses on listening to the children. "Many of them share small but endearing stories with me, like whose younger brother wet the bed during the night or who woke up unable to find their socks," she said. "We also organize games with the children, creating moments of joy that help ease the emotional stress caused by the earthquake." The center has donated 152 clothes, 380 quilts, 114 tents and 152 boxes of instant noodles to the village.