From TikTokers to luxury brands, rising global appeal of the Chinese language

As TikTok's future in the US remains uncertain, many Americans on Xiaohongshu are engaging with Chinese users on topics like medical bills, homework, and the Spring Festival.

As TikTok's future in the United States hangs in the balance, many American users who recently joined the Chinese social app rednote, also known as Xiaohongshu, are actively engaging with Chinese users on topics ranging from medical bills to homework, and more recently, the upcoming Spring Festival, with many even picking up snippets of the Chinese language. These developments come at a time when China has expanded its visa-free offerings, with tens of millions of travelers entering the country, and first-time visitors seen eagerly communicating on the streets, using translation apps, limited Mandarin, and a mix of English and body language when needed. Such exchanges and interactions have become increasingly widespread. "The Little Apple," a popular song beloved by Chinese seniors in their square dancing pursuits, was performed by a person living on the Mediterranean coast, while a Canadian boy staged a classical drama in Chinese. In fact, some Chinese girls now joke that their mother tongue is no longer "encrypted" abroad, as compliments or expressions of admiration for boys might unexpectedly elicit a xiexie – which means thank you – in return. Suddenly, the Chinese language is gaining popularity "among people with various skin colors and hair hues." What was once a playful moment in a 2007 Mandopop hip-hop song is now becoming an astonishing reality. But wait, isn't Chinese difficult to learn? "It is. In fact, it is very difficult," said Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, who has translated Chinese literature into Thai. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also mentioned that his son struggled with the language, but that he was determined not to let him quit. This shift has surprised many Chinese, who spent years struggling to pronounce English and navigating its complex grammar, often at their parents' insistence, in order to access better universities and job opportunities. Now, the tables might be turning.

Growing impact of China Experts highlight China's increasing influence as a key factor behind the rising popularity of its language. While many foreigners once learned Chinese out of curiosity about the country's rich history and culture, today, China's national strength has sparked a broader interest in all things related to it. The market for Chinese language learning stood at 7.4 billion US dollars in 2023 and is projected to reach 13.1 billion dollars by 2027, according to HolonIQ, a global market platform. It is the fastest-growing language-learning market in the world, though the language still has a long way to go before achieving the global recognition English enjoys, HolonIQ added. With China's increasing global importance, more people than ever before want to learn its language, said Patrick Brothers, Co-CEO of HolonIQ. The Chinese Ministry of Education said the Chinese language has been included in the national education systems of 85 countries while drawing more than 200 million international learners and users cumulatively over the years. In 2024 alone, over 16,000 young Americans traveled to China for exchanges, according to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Filippo Turla from Brescia, Italy, is learning the language at a secondary school in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. "The rapid growth of the economy in China has convinced me that mastering its language will unlock more opportunities for my future," the 17-year-old told Xinhua. Turla enjoys spending vacations with his host family and plans to cook Italian dishes for them during the upcoming Spring Festival, as a way to blend their respective cultures. David Geary, a British man fluent in both Mandarin and the Guiyang dialect of southwest China's Guizhou Province, has found learning the language to be a natural process. Born in 1992, Geary moved to Guizhou at the age of three when his parents began carrying out research on local ethnic groups. Each year, he spent about a month in villages in Rongjiang County, where his parents worked, before returning to Britain at age 14 to attend high school and later university. The journey from Guiyang to Rongjiang, which once took two days, now takes just an hour by high-speed rail, Geary said. He has settled in China, working as a soccer coach at Guizhou University. "Guiyang is home to me. It is the place where I grew up and where I feel most myself."

Rising popular culture For most people, however, one does not have to be an expert in the language to get to know the country and its people. Genuine interest can be a powerful motivator in itself. In one of the many lanes in downtown Shanghai, locals can be found exchanging greetings and chatting in the native dialect. To the casual listener, 36-year-old Belgian musician, Tobias Le Compte, blended in effortlessly – until a glimpse of his flaxen hair and Western appearance hinted strongly at foreign roots. Le Compte fell in love with Shanghai during a performance tour in 2008. "It felt so familiar, like I was coming home," he said. That spark led him to pursue his studies at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music. Initially relying on English, he gradually mastered Mandarin. In 2021, a film in the Shanghai dialect caught his attention and ignited a new passion. "Unlike Mandarin, there's no textbook for the dialect, so I learned by talking with neighbors and watching local TV shows and short videos – they're so fun." Now, alongside his music career, Le Compte shares his life with over 100,000 followers on social media through the dialect. Adding to the growing appeal of the Chinese language, China has recently produced a plethora of games, novels and TV series that are hard to put down. "Black Myth: Wukong," the country's first 3A video game, has taken the world by storm since its launch in August. One Chinese woman shared on social media that her German husband had picked up Chinese phrases simply by playing the game late into the night. Many US TikTok users, just days after joining the social app rednote, are already picking up Chinese words, though some begin with slang like NB, which means amazing. Notably, language-learning app Duolingo has reported 216-percent growth in new Chinese-language learners in the United States compared to this time last year. Americans are slowly diving into the Chinese language, said Jia Yuxuan, a research associate at the Center for China and Globalization, adding that what she saw in the migration of TikTokers to rednote was an instance of two kindred souls stumbling upon a rare, beautiful moment of mutual understanding and wonder.