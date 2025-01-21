"Dear Li Hua" leads unexpected cultural connection between Chinese, American netizens

A surprising wave of replies from Americans, many identifying as "TikTok refugees," has struck a chord with Chinese netizens.

These responses aren't just casual notes. They are heartfelt replies to letters written by Chinese students in the persona of "Li Hua," a fictional character once used in English assignments.

These unexpected exchanges emerged on RedNote, a digital platform that has surged in popularity as many American users saw it as an alternative platform for TikTok after it suffered a ban and outage in the United States.

"It's been a long time since we've written to one another, and I wanted to check in and see how you were doing," begins a heartfelt video message from a US user known as "when_music" on the Chinese social media. "How's life? How's your family? How are your friends? Did you accomplish all of your dreams? Are you still practicing English?"

"I think about the letters that we used to write to each other. You told me about your favorite books, your favorite food, your favorite traditions, your favorite bands, and all the things you were doing during the day. Do you still love those things? Do you love new things? Do you love new people, new family, new cats?" said the US user.

In letters and videos posted online, these US users apologized for their "delayed responses" while celebrating this unexpected re-connection with their Chinese "pen pals." These newcomers began crafting responses to the hypothetical letters written by Chinese students over the years.