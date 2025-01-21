"Dear Li Hua" leads unexpected cultural connection between Chinese, American netizens
A surprising wave of replies from Americans, many identifying as "TikTok refugees," has struck a chord with Chinese netizens.
These responses aren't just casual notes. They are heartfelt replies to letters written by Chinese students in the persona of "Li Hua," a fictional character once used in English assignments.
These unexpected exchanges emerged on RedNote, a digital platform that has surged in popularity as many American users saw it as an alternative platform for TikTok after it suffered a ban and outage in the United States.
"It's been a long time since we've written to one another, and I wanted to check in and see how you were doing," begins a heartfelt video message from a US user known as "when_music" on the Chinese social media. "How's life? How's your family? How are your friends? Did you accomplish all of your dreams? Are you still practicing English?"
"I think about the letters that we used to write to each other. You told me about your favorite books, your favorite food, your favorite traditions, your favorite bands, and all the things you were doing during the day. Do you still love those things? Do you love new things? Do you love new people, new family, new cats?" said the US user.
In letters and videos posted online, these US users apologized for their "delayed responses" while celebrating this unexpected re-connection with their Chinese "pen pals." These newcomers began crafting responses to the hypothetical letters written by Chinese students over the years.
The hashtag #LiHua has garnered over 4.1 million views and 60,000 comments on RedNote, sparking heartfelt exchanges of greetings that transcend borders.
"Dear Li Hua, I have just learned that you have written many letters over the years without reply. I am so pleased that I can finally write back to you now," a handwritten letter from a US user, Ernest, read.
"I would love to hear what your life has been like since you last wrote, did you achieve your dreams or make new ones? Have you kept in touch with your old friends?" His letter concluded with a touching promise to learn Chinese for future correspondence.
Under his post, a Chinese user replied: "The countless 'I look forward to your reply' that I wrote at the end of my letters has finally become a reality. My life has gone through many changes, and my dreams have changed along with it. I've made new friends and lost touch with some old ones, but I understand that this is all part of growing up."
Another Chinese user commented: "Such simple words, yet they strike straight to the heart." Another user added with playful joy, "After more than 20 years, I finally know what my pen pal looks like."
These exchanges have touched hearts on both sides of the Pacific. An American user named "tracecode" shared her emotional response in a video that garnered 35,000 likes and 5,000 comments within one day.
"It really struck me how much we can all connect as people. Just seeing the way that people were so appreciative of people writing back to Li Hua really got me, because I haven't felt like we're, as Americans, worth being appreciated in a long time," she said, adding that seeing everyone feeling the same way makes her "really hopeful."
For millions of Chinese and Americans, these virtual "reunions" have blossomed into exchanges of hope and encouragement between users in both countries.
This sentiment is perhaps best reflected in the final words of "when_music" to Li Hua: "You may feel older, you may see the lines in your eyes, you may see the lines in your cheeks, but you're still young, and there's still time. Remember that you can accomplish anything. I remember, so don't forget me."