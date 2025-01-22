From smokestacks to smart solutions: Shibei's evolution as an innovation hub

A vibrant hub of innovation and sustainability in northern Shanghai is awash with avant-garde facilities, lakeside cafés, winding paths, and even black swans gliding on the water.

In the heart of Shanghai's Shibei High Technology Park, Kilian Aviles, executive vice president at Dekra Group, has found a peaceful ritual to start his day: a jog along the banks of Zhongyang Lake or a swim in the park's heated pool. "The environment here is fantastic," he said. "The greenery, the lake – it's the perfect place to unwind and recharge when work gets stressful." What Aviles describes is the result of more than three decades of transformation. Once an industrial wasteland dominated by smokestacks and pollution, Shibei has reinvented itself as a vibrant hub of innovation and sustainability in northern Shanghai. Today, it's barely unrecognizable: avant-garde facilities, lakeside cafés, winding paths, and even black swans gliding across the water. A greenhouse garden, nestled along the riverbank, offers an unexpected touch of nature in this tech-driven space. "Much to my surprise," Aviles said, "I never expected to see a greenhouse in an industrial park. You don't find this anywhere else. Sometimes, you can't believe you are in the middle of Shanghai. It feels as though you've stepped into another world."

With over 40 percent of the area green space, Shibei has become a model of sustainable urban development, earning the title of a national-level industrial ecological demonstration park. This seamless balance between nature and innovation has attracted global companies such as Dekra, a leader in safety and quality. "It's the combination we were looking for," said Aviles. "That's why we chose Shibei for our Asia Pacific headquarters." Kohler found similar appeal. After conducting soil tests and confirming the area's environmental quality, the company decided to relocate its Asia Pacific headquarters to Shibei. "During lunch breaks, employees and entrepreneurs alike grab a coffee and enjoy the surroundings," said Lu Chun, Shibei's general manager. "It's a great way to strengthen relationships among our tenants." Today, Shibei is home to 27 multinational regional headquarters.

From its modest beginnings, Shibei has expanded from 1.26 to 3.31 square kilometers. But the growth here isn't just about square footage – it's about revitalizing industry, reimagining urban space, and sparking a creative boom. Shibei has reinvented itself nearly every decade. As Lu puts it: "We refresh not just the industries, but the entire ecosystem. Innovation thrives in an environment that's always evolving." In the 1980s, Shibei was a chaotic industrial zone lining the Zoumatang River, emblematic of Shanghai's rapid rise. In 1992, it was officially established, drawing manufacturers from textiles to electronics. But the real transformation began in the early 2000s, as Shibei jumped on local manufactures' growing thirst for supporting services. By 2013, the park's revenue soared to 100.8 billion yuan (US$13.84 billion) – 150 times the 1999 figure – while tax revenue hit 3.7 billion yuan, a 350-fold rise. Then came Shibei's digital revolution. In 2010, it became Shanghai's exclusive cloud computing base, and in 2016, the city's big data center. Today, it leads the city in integrating cloud computing, big data, AI, and blockchain – technologies driving Shanghai onto the global tech stage. With more than 700 companies in these fields, Shibei now eyes cutting-edge sectors like life sciences, low-altitude aviation, and ultra-high-definition audiovisuals.

Among Shibei's most ambitious projects is Blockchain Valley, Shanghai's first dedicated blockchain industry cluster and the only one in the city included in the National Blockchain Innovation Application Comprehensive Pilot Zone. The first phase covers 120,000 square meters, with another 80,000 slated for development in the next three years. Especially notable is its unmistakable vibe. With a "Hash" bridge, "Token" pavilion, and "Consensus" road – playful yet striking tributes to the digital world – it pulses with futuristic energy. Add to that an unmanned flower shop, smart outdoor fitness gear, and a custom employee app, and the area feels like a living, breathing extension of blockchain itself. Today, Blockchain Valley hosts nearly 100 blockchain companies and organizations, including the Blockchain Technology Research Institute of the Shanghai Academy of Science and Technology, the Shanghai Blockchain Association, and the Shanghai Institute for Digital Governance. With three new companies joining each month, its allure only grows. "Our goal is to turn blockchain's abstract potential into something tangible – something that solves real-world problems," Lu said. Since the autumn, the park has hosted monthly events to explore blockchain's practical applications. One highlight is the "scenario market," a platform that connects supply and demand across sectors like finance, healthcare, and more, by showcasing real-world blockchain cases. Now, blockchain is already making waves in over 10 industries – education, healthcare, agriculture, and social welfare – in the Blockchain Valley, Lu said.

Another major project is the Jing'an International Science and Innovation Community, one of Shibei's largest developments with over 10 billion yuan of investment and spanning more than a million square meters. Located on the former site of the Pengpu Machine Factory – built in the 1950s – the redevelopment strikes a delicate balance between the old and the new. Designed by FTA, the project preserves elements of the factory's iconic roof, partition doors, and reinforced concrete trusses, while incorporating them into sleek, modern office buildings. The result is a vibrant, connected hub that integrates history and innovation. The development is not just about preserving history. It also includes 1.1 million square meters of new office spaces, R&D centers, and commercial areas designed to fuel innovation. Adding to the allure, a Hilton hotel and a 100-meter-high pool will anchor the community, offering a touch of luxury. The area will also feature premium residential properties, an international school, and fully furnished talent apartments, all managed by Shibei.

