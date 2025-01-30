Chinese ice sculptures captivate global audience

At Harbin Ice-Snow World, the world's largest ice-and-snow theme park, veteran ice sculptor Zhang Hongyan is putting his finishing touches on 12 zodiac sculptures, infusing them with a unique charm that enhances the Chinese New Year atmosphere for visitors from around the world.

Since 1996, Zhang has devoted nearly three decades to the art of ice sculpting, witnessing firsthand the growth and transformation of Harbin's ice sculpting industry.

He said that as far as he can remember, Zhaolin Park in Harbin, the capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, is where China's ice lantern show originated and has been key to the development and promotion of the ice sculpture artistry.

In 1963, the first Harbin Ice Lantern Festival was held at the park, making it one of the world's earliest and largest outdoor ice lantern art exhibitions, Zhang said.

Since then, Harbin's ice sculptors have been using ice from the nearby Songhua River to create a wide range of ice art.

"Each ice sculpture undergoes several processes, including design, chainsaw cutting, and fine detailing with sharp tools. For beginners, it takes at least 10 years of learning and practice before they can create an ice sculpture independently," Zhang said.

Over the past 60 years, Harbin has nurtured generations of ice and snow sculptors. Thanks to their efforts, the techniques of ice sculpting, once considered a vanishing art, have flourished not only in China but also around the world.

Zhang has been pleased to see how technological advancements have transformed what were once temporary sculptures into enduring marvels.

"Advancements in cold storage technology have allowed ice sculpture artistry to evolve from a seasonal craft into a year-round practice, spreading from northern regions to southern cities in China," he said.

Zhang noted that indoor ice-and-snow galleries in cities like Shenzhen in the south and Shanghai in the east are now able to showcase meticulously crafted ice sculptures, bringing the beauty of the art form to a wider audience.

The reach of Harbin's ice sculptors goes well beyond China. Since the 1960s, they have been committed to sharing Chinese ice sculpting techniques with countries such as the United States, Brazil and South Africa.

"Every year, from mid-October to late November, teams of Harbin ice sculptors travel to U.S. cities like Washington and Orlando to create indoor ice sculptures in refrigerated spaces for Christmas," Zhang said, noting that there are notable stylistic differences between Chinese and international ice sculptures.

He went on to explain that Chinese ice sculptures often emphasize scale, with the large-scale designs at Harbin Ice-Snow World being prime examples, while international ice sculptures tend to be smaller, more intricate, and often feature innovative design concepts.

"In 2013, I served as the ice sculpture art director for the indoor ice exhibition at Long Beach in Los Angeles, where we created ice sculptures based on the fairy tale, 'The Nutcracker,'" Zhang said. "It was a completely new endeavor, and the differences in aesthetics and culture between the East and West drove us to progress through mutual understanding and integration."

Over the years, Chinese ice sculptors like Zhang have blended various styles and techniques in their work. The Harbin International Ice Sculpture Competition held at Harbin Ice-Snow World draws ice-and-snow artists from around the world to showcase their skill.

"I really enjoy exchanges with international ice sculptors. They are impressed by the traditional culture embedded in Chinese ice sculptures, and we appreciate their creative designs," said Shi Lei, a participant in the competition.

From the Ice Lantern Festival to the impressive Harbin Ice-Snow World, Chinese ice sculpting has become a major draw for visitors from all over the world. Standing beneath the towering sculptures, tourists are often amazed by their beauty and become a part of the story they tell.

"Seeing these ice sculptures and buildings with my own eyes is truly inspiring. They are exquisite and rich in unique cultural elements. I will never forget the grandeur and beauty of them," said Robin Lapthorne, an Australian tourist. "This is a treasure of world art, and I believe this city should be proud of it."