﻿
News / World

Cambodia starts to build 108-meter-tall Buddha statue

Xinhua
  21:45 UTC+8, 2023-01-04       0
Cambodia on Wednesday started to construct a 108-meter-tall Buddha statue on the top of Bokor Mountain here in the country's southwestern coastal province.
Xinhua
  21:45 UTC+8, 2023-01-04       0

Cambodia on Wednesday started to construct a 108-meter-tall Buddha statue on the top of Bokor Mountain here in the country's southwestern coastal province.

Minister of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction Chea Sophara said the seated Buddha statue in a cross-legged position was estimated to cost about US$30 million, and the construction will take four years to complete.

"It will be the tallest Buddha statue in Cambodia and one of the tallest Buddha statues in the world," he said at a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the statue.

"When the construction is completed, the statue will serve as a sacred shrine for the Buddhists and this area will become a major Buddhist tourist hub for Cambodia and the world," he said.

Buddhism is the state's religion in the Southeast Asian nation, where up to 95 percent of the population are Buddhists, according to the Ministry of Cults and Religions.

The Bokor Mountain is situated about 42 km west of the provincial capital Kampot, and 180 km southwest of the national capital Phnom Penh.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     