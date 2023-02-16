﻿
2 Chinese students injured in Michigan State University shooting

Xinhua
  16:25 UTC+8, 2023-02-16       0
Two Chinese students were injured in an on-campus shooting at Michigan State University Monday night, the Chinese Consulate General in Chicago said on Wednesday.
2 Chinese students injured in Michigan State University shooting
Reuters

Michigan State University students protest in front of the State Capitol against guns, following a mass shooting of eight MSU students on Monday at the campus, in Lansing, Michigan US February 15.

Two Chinese students were injured in an on-campus shooting at Michigan State University Monday night, the Chinese Consulate General in Chicago said on Wednesday.

The consulate general said that the students are out of danger following surgery at a hospital, adding that it has activated its emergency response mechanism. The consulate has contacted the family members of the two students in China and will offer assistance in their coming to the United States.

The consulate general is in close touch with Michigan State University and called on relevant US departments to adopt effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in the United States, including Chinese students.

The consulate general reminds Chinese citizens to be aware of their surroundings and stay safe.

The on-campus shooting at Michigan State University left three people dead and five injured. The 43-year-old suspect had died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

﻿
﻿
Top ﻿
     