Khamenei says poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran is an "unforgivable crime"

Reuters

Iran's supreme leader said on Monday that the poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls in recent months is an "unforgivable" crime amid the spread of suspected poisoning across the country with hundreds of girls hospitalised.

"Authorities should seriously pursue the issue of students' poisoning. This is an unforgivable crime... the perpetrators of this crime should be severely punished," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was quoted as saying by state media.