﻿
News / World

Gaza rocket hits southern Israel amid fragile truce

Xinhua
  09:23 UTC+8, 2023-05-15       0
An Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement that the rocket fell in an open area, causing no injuries or damage.
Xinhua
  09:23 UTC+8, 2023-05-15       0

Militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket at southern Israel on Sunday evening, less than a day after a fragile ceasefire came into force following five days of deadly fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group.

An Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement that the rocket fell in an open area, causing no injuries or damage. "No interceptors were launched according to protocol," the statement said.

The rocket triggered sirens in several communities surrounding the Gaza Strip and the southern city of Ashkelon.

There was no immediate Israeli retaliation to the rocket.

The five-day confrontation started after an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday killed three senior PIJ leaders in the Gaza Strip.

During the fightings, Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes, killing at least 33 Palestinians and injuring more than 150 others, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said that 1,469 rockets were launched toward Israel from Gaza, among which 1,139 hit Israeli territory.

According to Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical service, two people were killed in Israel: an 80-year-old woman when a rocket struck a residential building and a Palestinian man from Gaza by rocket shrapnel while he was working in a greenhouse in an Israeli community near the Gaza Strip.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     