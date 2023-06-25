﻿
News / World

Compromise reached between Moscow, Wagner military head: Russian media

Xinhua
  10:01 UTC+8, 2023-06-25       0
Moscow and Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private military group, reached a compromise through the mediation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko late Saturday.
Xinhua
  10:01 UTC+8, 2023-06-25       0

Moscow and Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private military group, reached a compromise through the mediation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko late Saturday,according to RIA Novosti news agency reports.

Compromise reached between Moscow, Wagner military head: Russian media
Xinhua

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Prigozhin has accepted Lukashenko's proposal to stop the advance of the Wagner troops and de-escalate the situation, the reports said.

On Saturday morning, Putin informed his Belarusian counterpart of the situation in Russia regarding the Wagner group and the heads of state agreed on joint actions.

"The president of Belarus held talks with Yevgeny Prigozhin ... They came to an agreement on the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloody massacre on the Russian territory," the press service of the Belarusian president was quoted as saying.

Then the Wagner fighters left southern Russia's Rostov region and were headed to their field camps, according to Russia's TASS news agency.

The criminal case against Prigozhin will be dropped, and he will go to Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on late Saturday, without specifying what exactly Prigozhin will do in the former Soviet republic.

Lukashenko has been personally acquainted with Prigozhin for about 20 years and "this was his personal proposal agreed with Putin, " Peskov said.

"There was a higher goal to avoid bloodshed, to avoid internal confrontation, to avoid clashes with unpredictable results. It was for the sake of these goals that Lukashenko's mediation efforts were made, and President Putin made the appropriate decision," the spokesman said.

According to the official, the guarantee that Prigozhin will be able to leave for Belarus was the word of the Russian president.

The incident with the Wagner group will not affect the course of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, which will continue, he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     