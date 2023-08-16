﻿
Russia's Luna-25 probe to reach Moon orbit

Moscow's Luna-25 lander is due to reach the Moon's orbit Wednesday, in the first such Russian mission in almost 50 years, according to the schedule of space agency Roscosmos.
A photo from the lunar spacecraft Luna-25 shows the mission emblem and lunar manipulator bucket during its flight to the moon on Monday.

With the lunar launch, Moscow's first since 1976, Russia is seeking to restart and rebuild on the Soviet Union's pioneering space programme.

With the lunar launch, Moscow's first since 1976, Russia is seeking to restart and rebuild on the Soviet Union's pioneering space programme.

The lander is set to revolve 100 kilometres (62 miles) above the Moon's surface, before a planned landing Monday north of the Boguslawsky crater on the lunar south pole.

Cameras installed on the lander have already taken distant shots of the Earth and Moon from space, Roscosmos said.

The lander, weighing around 800 kilograms (1,764 pounds), was carried into space by a Soyuz rocket launched Friday from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia's Far East.

It is due to stay on the Moon for a year, where it is tasked with collecting samples and analysing soil.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
