French airports under evacuation over bomb threats: media

  21:25 UTC+8, 2023-10-18       0
Following the recent terror attack in a French school last Friday, airports in Lille, Lyon, and Toulouse received bomb threats on Wednesday and are currently being evacuated.
Ti Gong

Lille airport in northern France is one of six that were evacuated on October 18.

Following the recent terror attack in a French school last Friday, airports in Lille, Lyon, and Toulouse received bomb threats on Wednesday and are currently being evacuated, the BFMTV news channel reported.

Nice airport also received a threat. It was a piece of luggage left behind in Terminal 1, and it has been neutralized, said BFMTV.

Last Friday morning, a teacher was killed, and three other people were injured in a knife attack at a high school in the northern French city of Arras. The attacker was promptly arrested at the scene.

During a press conference on Tuesday, French anti-terror prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard revealed that the assailant had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in an audio record discovered on his phone.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
