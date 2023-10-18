French airports under evacuation over bomb threats: media

Following the recent terror attack in a French school last Friday, airports in Lille, Lyon, and Toulouse received bomb threats on Wednesday and are currently being evacuated.

Ti Gong

Following the recent terror attack in a French school last Friday, airports in Lille, Lyon, and Toulouse received bomb threats on Wednesday and are currently being evacuated, the BFMTV news channel reported.

Nice airport also received a threat. It was a piece of luggage left behind in Terminal 1, and it has been neutralized, said BFMTV.

Last Friday morning, a teacher was killed, and three other people were injured in a knife attack at a high school in the northern French city of Arras. The attacker was promptly arrested at the scene.

During a press conference on Tuesday, French anti-terror prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard revealed that the assailant had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in an audio record discovered on his phone.