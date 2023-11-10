﻿
News / World

Palestinian militant group says ready to release 2 hostages

Xinhua
  09:39 UTC+8, 2023-11-10       0
Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the PIJ movement, announced in a statement on Thursday that it was prepared to release two hostages for humanitarian reasons.
Xinhua
  09:39 UTC+8, 2023-11-10       0

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, announced in a statement on Thursday that it was prepared to release two hostages for humanitarian reasons.

The statement in Arabic identified the two hostages as "Hanna Katsir and the boy Yagil Yaqoub," without specifying their nationalities.

The initiative will be implemented if certain conditions are met to ensure the security of the Palestinian people, the statement added.

The group also released videos of the two hostages addressing the camera.

The PIJ previously announced that it was holding 30 hostages in the Gaza Strip after its armed men entered southern Israel during the Al-Aqsa Flood operation led by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on October 7.

Earlier in the day, an Israeli government source told Xinhua that Israel is "willing" to temporarily pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip if Hamas shows "a genuine commitment" to releasing the hostages.

The health ministry in Gaza said on Thursday that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave that have been going on for over a month rose to 10,818.

The Israeli military operations came in retaliation for the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, in which more than 1,400 people were killed in Israel and about 240 hostages were taken, according to Israeli figures.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     