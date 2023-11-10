Aircraft missing in Russia's Chukotka, rescue mission underway

An An-2 plane operated by the Strizh Avia airlines with three people on board disappeared Friday in Chukotka in Russia's Far East, local media reported.

"The aircraft flew out from Pevek to Polyarny, but no contact was made with it at the scheduled landing time. There are two crew members and a passenger on board the plane," said local emergency authorities.

The report said a Mi-8 helicopter with rescuers on board has departed on a search mission.

The An-2 was reportedly transporting cargo from the port city of Pevek.

The region has experienced bad weather for days, with thick snow on the ground, local authorities said.