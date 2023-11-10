﻿
Aircraft missing in Russia's Chukotka, rescue mission underway

Xinhua
  16:52 UTC+8, 2023-11-10
An An-2 plane operated by the Strizh Avia airlines with three people on board disappeared Friday in Chukotka in Russia's Far East, local media reported.
Xinhua
  16:52 UTC+8, 2023-11-10       0

"The aircraft flew out from Pevek to Polyarny, but no contact was made with it at the scheduled landing time. There are two crew members and a passenger on board the plane," said local emergency authorities.

The report said a Mi-8 helicopter with rescuers on board has departed on a search mission.

The An-2 was reportedly transporting cargo from the port city of Pevek.

The region has experienced bad weather for days, with thick snow on the ground, local authorities said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
