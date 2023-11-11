﻿
39 babies at risk of dying in Gaza's Al Shifa hospital due to electricity cutoff

  19:42 UTC+8, 2023-11-11
Palestinian Health Ministry said on Saturday that 39 babies at the Al Shifa Hospital are at risk of dying due to electricity cutoff.
Reuters

Palestinian girl Orheen Al-Dayah, who was injured on her forehead in an Israeli strike amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel is assisted after she had her wounds stitched without anaesthesia, at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, November 8.

Palestinian Health Ministry said on Saturday that 39 babies at the Al Shifa Hospital are at risk of dying due to electricity cutoff and oxygen supply interruption.

The hospital director Mohammed Abu Selmeia said an Israeli airstrike on Saturday destroyed the main oxygen supply line of the hospital, posing a threat to the lives of hundreds of the wounded and patients.

Abu Selmeia noted that, in addition, Israeli drones are targeting anyone at the medical complex, rendering doctors unable to provide medical services.

He added that newborns and patients relying on life support devices are also at risk of dying within hours due to a complete power outage within the hospital complex.

Established in 1946, the Al Shifa Complex is the largest health institution in the Gaza Strip. It includes three specialized hospitals and employs 25 percent of hospital workers across the strip.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
