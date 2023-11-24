News / World

12,000 tons of aid sent to Gaza via Rafah crossing: Egyptian president

Some 12,000 tons of humanitarian aid had been delivered to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, the only linking point between Egypt and the besieged Palestinian enclave.
AFP

A handout photo shows humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip through Egypt loaded in a military aircraft at the International Airport in Kuwait City.

Some 12,000 tons of humanitarian aid had been delivered to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, the only linking point between Egypt and the besieged Palestinian enclave, the Egyptian president said on Thursday.

"Nearly 12,000 tons of relief aid, transported by 1,300 trucks, were transferred to Gaza via Rafah crossing," said Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi at an event in support of Palestine held at the Cairo International Stadium.

He said the El-Arish International Airport in Egypt's North Sinai received 158 flights loaded with relief materials, adding that Egypt has donated 70 percent of the total aid delivered to Gaza.

The Egyptian president underlined the significance of Egypt's decision to keep the Rafah border crossing open for delivering food, medical aid and fuel to Gaza, and for receiving the wounded from the war-torn enclave.

He added that, through the joint efforts of Egypt, the US and Qatar, Hamas and Israel reached a humanitarian truce for four days, which could be extended.

Both Hamas and Israel, as well as Qatar and Egypt, confirmed on Thursday that the ceasefire would take effect in the war-ridden enclave on Friday morning.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
