British crime boss arrested in in Istanbul, Turkey

  19:44 UTC+8, 2023-12-06       0
The Turkish police said Wednesday that a British armed gang leader was arrested for drug trafficking, arms smuggling and robbery during an operation in Turkey's largest city Istanbul.

Shaun Monaghan, wanted by an Interpol Red Notice, was detained in the operation dubbed Cage-16, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on the social media X.

According to the minister, Monaghan came to Turkey in October and was captured at a hotel in the Fatih district of Istanbul on Tuesday, one day after Interpol issued the notice.

Monaghan's group has been operating in northeast Britain, distributing large quantities of cocaine and heroin, as well as dealing in weapons and committing armed robbery, Yerlikaya said.

