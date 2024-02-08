News / World

DPRK top legislature abolishes legal documents on inter-Korean economic cooperation

Xinhua
  11:10 UTC+8, 2024-02-08       0
The top legislature of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) abolished legal documents on inter-Korean economic cooperation.
Xinhua
  11:10 UTC+8, 2024-02-08       0

The top legislature of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) abolished legal documents on inter-Korean economic cooperation during the latest plenary meeting of its standing committee on Wednesday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Thursday.

The plenary meeting of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), which was held at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang, discussed and unanimously adopted a decree "on abolishing the law of the DPRK on north-south economic cooperation, the law on special zone for international tour of Mount Kumgang and regulations for its enforcement and agreements on north-south economic cooperation," said the KCNA report.

The SPA issued its decision last month to abolish the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, the National Economic Cooperation Bureau and the Mount Kumgang International Tourism Administration, agencies designed to facilitate inter-Korean dialogue, negotiations and cooperation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     