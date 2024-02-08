DPRK top legislature abolishes legal documents on inter-Korean economic cooperation

The top legislature of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) abolished legal documents on inter-Korean economic cooperation during the latest plenary meeting of its standing committee on Wednesday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Thursday.

The plenary meeting of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), which was held at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang, discussed and unanimously adopted a decree "on abolishing the law of the DPRK on north-south economic cooperation, the law on special zone for international tour of Mount Kumgang and regulations for its enforcement and agreements on north-south economic cooperation," said the KCNA report.

The SPA issued its decision last month to abolish the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, the National Economic Cooperation Bureau and the Mount Kumgang International Tourism Administration, agencies designed to facilitate inter-Korean dialogue, negotiations and cooperation.