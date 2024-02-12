News / World

Event celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year held in New Zealand parliament

An event celebrating the Chinese New Year was held at the New Zealand parliament on Monday, which has become an annual gathering since 2002.
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told the celebration that New Zealand has strong, diverse Asian communities that are telling inspiring stories.

Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong said the annual event has become a time-honored tradition showcasing the way New Zealand values the contribution of the Chinese community and the role of the Chinese culture as a part of the multicultural mosaic in the country.

The ambassador recalled the progress of the bilateral relations, saying this year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-New Zealand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He believed that the nature of the China-New Zealand relationship is mutually beneficial, its foundation is mutual respect and mutual trust, and its future depends on the mutual efforts from both sides.

