Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo for talks on Gaza truce: source

A high-level delegation of the Gaza-ruling Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has arrived here Sunday for talks with Egyptian officials on a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, according to an official security source.

The delegation headed by Hamas' deputy chief in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, is expected to negotiate a truce in the coming holy month of Ramadan that will start next week, the source told Xinhua on conditions of anonymity.

The expected deal will include a swap of 40 Israeli hostages for 400 Palestinian prisoners, and increasing aid trucks into the besieged enclave, he said, adding that an Israeli delegation is likely to arrive later on Sunday for truce talks.

Israel waged a massive campaign on Gaza after Hamas attacked Israeli towns, killed about 1,200 and took over 200 as hostages on October 7 last year.

Since then, the Israeli retaliation has killed 30,320 Palestinians and wounded 71,533 others, according to the latest data released by Gaza's health ministry on Saturday.