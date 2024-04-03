Tsunami warnings issued for Japan's Okinawa islands, 30-cm waves observed

Japan's weather agency on Wednesday morning issued a tsunami warning for islands of the southern Okinawa prefecture, with waves having already reached some areas.

A 30-centimeter tsunami was observed at the island of Yonaguni at 9:18am local time, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

Weather officials expected 3-meter-high waves to be rapidly approaching Miyakojima and Yaeyama islands and will arrive at Okinawa Main Island region at around 10am local time.

The agency has urged the local residents to evacuate to higher ground or safe places as soon as possible.