﻿
News / World

Record-breaking rainfall drops in UAE

Xinhua
  17:38 UTC+8, 2024-04-17       0
The United Arab Emirates observed unprecedented rainfall on Tuesday, marking the highest recorded rainfall in the last 75 years since climate records started in 1949.
Xinhua
  17:38 UTC+8, 2024-04-17       0
Record-breaking rainfall drops in UAE
Reuters

Vehicles drive across a flooded road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 16.

The United Arab Emirates observed unprecedented rainfall on Tuesday, marking the highest recorded rainfall in the last 75 years since climate records started in 1949.

The country's National Center of Meteorology confirmed this extraordinary rainfall over the past 24 hours as one of the most significant in the UAE's climatic history.

According to the meteorology center, the most substantial rainfall recorded was in the Khatm Al Shiklah area in Al Ain, which received up to 254.8 mm in less than 24 hours.

This significant weather event, it says, has contributed to an increase in the UAE's annual average rainfall and helped bolster the country's groundwater reserves.

Dubai International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world, announced that it would divert arriving flights on Tuesday evening until the weather conditions improve, though departures remain operational.

According to data from Flightradar24, arrivals at the airport have experienced an average delay of 80 minutes recently, while departures have faced a delay of 106 minutes.

Schools across the UAE were closed and are expected to remain shut on Wednesday. The Dubai government also extended the remote working time for its employees through Wednesday.

The Asian Champions League football semi-final match between Al Ain of the UAE and Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal, set to be played in Al Ain, was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The storm hit the UAE, Bahrain and parts of Qatar after affecting Oman, where it caused fatal floods and left dozens stranded.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     