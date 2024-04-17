Record-breaking rainfall drops in UAE

The United Arab Emirates observed unprecedented rainfall on Tuesday, marking the highest recorded rainfall in the last 75 years since climate records started in 1949.

Reuters

The country's National Center of Meteorology confirmed this extraordinary rainfall over the past 24 hours as one of the most significant in the UAE's climatic history.

According to the meteorology center, the most substantial rainfall recorded was in the Khatm Al Shiklah area in Al Ain, which received up to 254.8 mm in less than 24 hours.

This significant weather event, it says, has contributed to an increase in the UAE's annual average rainfall and helped bolster the country's groundwater reserves.

Dubai International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world, announced that it would divert arriving flights on Tuesday evening until the weather conditions improve, though departures remain operational.

According to data from Flightradar24, arrivals at the airport have experienced an average delay of 80 minutes recently, while departures have faced a delay of 106 minutes.

Schools across the UAE were closed and are expected to remain shut on Wednesday. The Dubai government also extended the remote working time for its employees through Wednesday.

The Asian Champions League football semi-final match between Al Ain of the UAE and Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal, set to be played in Al Ain, was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The storm hit the UAE, Bahrain and parts of Qatar after affecting Oman, where it caused fatal floods and left dozens stranded.