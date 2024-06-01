Egypt, Israel, US to meet on reopening Rafah crossing

Officials from Egypt, Israel and the United States are scheduled to hold a meeting on Sunday in Cairo to discuss the reopening of the Rafah crossing in Gaza.

Officials from Egypt, Israel and the United States are scheduled to hold a meeting on Sunday in Cairo to discuss the reopening of the Rafah crossing in Gaza, Egypt's Al-Qahera News TV channel reported.

Egypt affirmed to all parties its position of not reopening the Rafah crossing as long as its Palestinian side is under Israel's control, said the report, citing a high-ranking security source.

The source said Egypt holds the Israeli side responsible for the closure of the crossing and the worsening humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, highlighting Egypt's adherence to a complete Israeli withdrawal from the crossing.

The crossing has been closed since the Israeli army announced the imposition of its control over the Palestinian side on May 7.

Situated between Gaza and Egypt, the Rafah crossing is the main gateway for transporting those injured and patients for treatment abroad and delivering humanitarian and relief assistance into the enclave.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been waging a large-scale offensive against the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, which has led to the death of more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in Gaza, after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people.