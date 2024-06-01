﻿
News / World

Egypt, Israel, US to meet on reopening Rafah crossing

Xinhua
  22:15 UTC+8, 2024-06-01       0
Officials from Egypt, Israel and the United States are scheduled to hold a meeting on Sunday in Cairo to discuss the reopening of the Rafah crossing in Gaza.
Xinhua
  22:15 UTC+8, 2024-06-01       0

Officials from Egypt, Israel and the United States are scheduled to hold a meeting on Sunday in Cairo to discuss the reopening of the Rafah crossing in Gaza, Egypt's Al-Qahera News TV channel reported.

Egypt affirmed to all parties its position of not reopening the Rafah crossing as long as its Palestinian side is under Israel's control, said the report, citing a high-ranking security source.

The source said Egypt holds the Israeli side responsible for the closure of the crossing and the worsening humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, highlighting Egypt's adherence to a complete Israeli withdrawal from the crossing.

The crossing has been closed since the Israeli army announced the imposition of its control over the Palestinian side on May 7.

Situated between Gaza and Egypt, the Rafah crossing is the main gateway for transporting those injured and patients for treatment abroad and delivering humanitarian and relief assistance into the enclave.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been waging a large-scale offensive against the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, which has led to the death of more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in Gaza, after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     