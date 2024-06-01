﻿
Ukraine says Russia launches missile attack on key infrastructure

Xinhua
  16:52 UTC+8, 2024-06-01       0
Russia fired 53 missiles and 47 Shahed drones at Ukraine's critical infrastructure overnight Saturday, said the Ukrainian Air Force.
Russia fired 53 missiles and 47 Shahed drones at Ukraine's critical infrastructure overnight Saturday, said the Ukrainian Air Force.

It added that 46 drones and 35 missiles were intercepted.

The attack caused damage to energy infrastructure in five regions in Ukraine, according to the country's state-run energy company Ukrenergo.

The company said two thermal power plants of Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK were hit during the air strikes, and their equipment was damaged.

According to media reports, Russia has carried out six missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's power generation and transmission infrastructure since March 22.

By the end of May, Russian attacks have destroyed more than 8 GW, or about 40 percent of Ukraine's power generation capacity, according to Ukrainian authorities.

