Voting closing to end in India, results to be announced on June 4

  20:40 UTC+8, 2024-06-01       0
The nearly two-and-a-half-month voting process was scheduled to end in India on Saturday, with people still voting at the seventh and last phase.
The voting will reportedly end at 6pm local time.

The political party, or alliance of political parties, which wins the majority of the parliamentary election, gets the chance to form the next government.

The counting of votes was scheduled to take place on June 4 and final results are expected to be officially announced by the election commission later, or on the following day.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
