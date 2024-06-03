Israel agrees to most of Hamas' outline for hostage deal: Israeli media
08:40 UTC+8, 2024-06-03 0
Israel has conveyed to Hamas through Qatar its consent to most of the terms of an outline formulated by Hamas for the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip.
08:40 UTC+8, 2024-06-03 0
Reuters
Israel has conveyed to Hamas through Qatar its consent to most of the terms of an outline formulated by Hamas for the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported on Sunday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports