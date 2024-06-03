﻿
Israel agrees to most of Hamas' outline for hostage deal: Israeli media

Israel has conveyed to Hamas through Qatar its consent to most of the terms of an outline formulated by Hamas for the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip.
An Israeli man sits next to the pictures of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 28, 2024.

Israel has conveyed to Hamas through Qatar its consent to most of the terms of an outline formulated by Hamas for the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported on Sunday.

