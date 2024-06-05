﻿
News / World

Modi-led ruling alliance wins general elections in India: election commission

Xinhua
  09:54 UTC+8, 2024-06-05       0
India's ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has secured a majority of the seats in the Lok Sabha.
Reuters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he arrives at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, on June 4, 2024.

India's ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has secured a majority of the seats in the Lok Sabha (the lower house of Parliament), winning the 2024 Indian general elections.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) released the official data on its website early Wednesday, suggesting that the NDA is all set to form the next government.

Modi claimed victory for the NDA on Tuesday in a speech at the BJP Headquarters in Delhi.

Source: Xinhua
﻿
