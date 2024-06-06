1 killed, over 90 injured after tram collision in Russia

One person was killed and more than 90 were injured after two trams collided on Logovaya Highway early Thursday morning in the Russian city of Kemerovo.

"Unfortunately, despite all the efforts of the doctors, one of the victims in the accident on Logovaya Highway died," Kemerovo Mayor Dmitry Anisimov wrote in his Telegram channel, adding that the condition of the remaining victims "does not raise concern among doctors."

Seven minors were among the injured, the TASS news agency reported, citing the regional Ministry of Health.