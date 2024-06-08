﻿
News / World

Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages from Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp

The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday said that it rescued four Israeli hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas in the Gaza Strip on October7, 2023.
China Daily

Almog Meir Jan, a released hostage reacts, after the military said that Israeli forces have rescued four hostages alive from the central Gaza Strip on Saturday, in Ramat Gan, Israel June 8, 2024.

The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday said that it rescued four Israeli hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

The four, Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv, Almog Meir Jan, and Andrey Kozlov, were located in two places in the center of Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp, in proper medical condition.

The IDF conducted the operation with the Israel Security Agency and a police elite unit.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
