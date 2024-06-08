Near-complete condo to be torn down over Mt. Fuji view complaints

﻿
A nearly finished 10-story condominium in western Tokyo will be demolished after local residents complained it obstructs views of Mount Fuji, Japan's renowned landmark, local media reported on Saturday.

The "Gurandomezon Kunitachi Fujimi-dori" building, located in the Naka district of Kunitachi city, was promoted as the first condominium for sale on Fujimi-dori street in a decade, but will not be completed due to local objections, reported Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun.

Sekisui House Ltd., the developer, informed city officials on Tuesday of their decision to discontinue the project. The company said it "did not adequately consider the impact of the project on the surrounding area, and the landscape," and has been explaining the situation to prospective buyers and residents.

The controversy began shortly after construction started, with residents expressing concerns about the building's impact on views of Mount Fuji and sunlight on nearby homes.

In June 2021, an urban development council concluded that the condo would spoil the view of Mount Fuji from Fujimi-dori street and recommended changes.

Although Sekisui House reduced the building from 11 to 10 stories, residents demanded further reductions to four stories and smaller overall dimensions. The developer stated that such changes would affect the project's profitability and eventually decided to demolish the structure.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
