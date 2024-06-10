Belgian Prime Minister announces resignation

Due to his Open VLD party's disappointing performance in legislative elections, Belgian PM Alexander De Croo announced Sunday evening that he would resign starting June 10.

"For us, it's a particularly difficult evening, we have lost. Starting tomorrow, I will be a resigning Prime Minister," he said.

The prime minister congratulated the winners of the elections. His party received 5.9 percent of the votes in the federal elections and 8.1 percent in the regional elections.

According to the first projection published on the Belgian Ministry of the Interior's website, the N-VA would remain the leading parliamentary group with 24 seats, ahead of the MR (22 seats).

The Reformist Movement (MR) achieved a decisive victory in both Brussels and Wallonia (26.1 percent and 29.8 percent of the respective votes so far).

Belgians were called to cast ballots for a new federal parliament, regional parliaments, and members of the European Parliament all on Sunday.