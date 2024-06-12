﻿
News / World

Israel confirms killing of senior Hezbollah commander in S. Lebanon

Xinhua
  21:41 UTC+8, 2024-06-12       0
The Israeli military confirmed on Wednesday that it killed a senior Hezbollah commander, Sami Taleb Abdullah, in southern Lebanon in an airstrike on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  21:41 UTC+8, 2024-06-12       0
Israel confirms killing of senior Hezbollah commander in S. Lebanon
Reuters

Smoke rises from the Lebanese side, near the Israeli border town of Metulla, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as pictured from the town of Klayaa, southern Lebanon, June 12.

The Israeli military confirmed on Wednesday that it killed a senior Hezbollah commander, Sami Taleb Abdullah, in southern Lebanon in an airstrike on Tuesday.

"As part of the strike, Sami Taleb Abdullah, the commander of the Nasr Unit in Hezbollah, was eliminated," the military said in a statement, adding that he was "one of Hezbollah's most senior commanders in southern Lebanon."

The military released video footage of the attack, showing a bombing of a building which, as the military said, was a Hezbollah command and control center in the town of Jouaiya in Tyre district.

The center was used to direct attacks from southeastern Lebanon against Israel, and 55-year-old Abdullah, known within Hezbollah as Hajj Abu Taleb, was its commander, according to the Israeli military.

Lebanese TV channel Al-Jadeed confirmed the death of Abdullah, adding that three other people were killed and 10 others injured during the attack.

On Wednesday morning, Hezbollah announced it had launched retaliatory attacks using rockets, drones, and missiles on military sites in northern Israel. According to the Israeli military, at least 170 projectiles were fired from Lebanon toward Israel.

Israel and Hezbollah forces have been exchanging fire along the Lebanon-Israel border since October 8, 2023.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     