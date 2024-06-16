Knifeman shot dead after killing 1 and wounding 3 in Germany

The German police shot to death a man after he fatally attacked a young man and wounded three others in the city of Wolmirstedt in eastern Germany on Friday evening.

The man broke into a private football party where people were watching the televised Euro 2024 opening game between Germany and Scotland and stabbed three persons, two of whom were seriously injured. The attacker was shot dead later by the police when he tried to escape and attack the police.

According to the police, before breaking into the private party, the man had stabbed a young man nearby, who died of severe injury later.

The attacker's motive is unclear.