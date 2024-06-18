﻿
News / World

Putin vows to enhance relations with DPRK

Xinhua
  08:29 UTC+8, 2024-06-18       0
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his intent to enhance bilateral relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Xinhua
  08:29 UTC+8, 2024-06-18       0

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his intent to enhance bilateral relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in an article ahead of his planned visit to the DPRK, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

In the article published by the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the DPRK, Putin said Russia and the DPRK "will put the bilateral cooperation onto a higher level with our joint efforts and this will contribute to developing reciprocal and equal cooperation between the two countries," according to the KCNA, which released the full text of the article.

Putin said Russia will invariably support the DPRK's fight to defend its freedom, sovereignty and the rights to choose its road of independence.

The Russian president also denounced the US-imposed "order based on rules," calling it "nothing but a world-wide neocolonialist dictatorship based on double standards."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     