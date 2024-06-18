Nigeria's FM to visit China from June 19 to 26

From June 19 to 26, Nigeria's Foreign Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar will pay an official visit to China, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Tuesday.

Tuggar's visit is at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister. During his visit, the two foreign ministers will co-chair the first Plenary Session of China-Nigeria Inter-governmental Committee.