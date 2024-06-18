News / World

Hospital fire kills 9 in N. Iran

At least 9 people, all patients, were killed in a hospital fire on Tuesday in the northern Iranian province of Gilan, the official news agency IRNA reported.
The fire erupted at Qa'em Hospital in the provincial capital Rasht, and 142 patients were in the hospital when the blaze started early Tuesday, IRNA quoted President of Gilan University of Medical Sciences Mohammad-Taqi Ashoubi as saying.

According to Ashoubi, 8 patients lost their lives in the early hours and one later, while the other patients were immediately transferred to nine other medical centers.

He added the causes of the patients' deaths were under investigation by the province's Department of Forensic Medicine, noting that initial investigations showed that the blaze started from the hospital's uninterruptible power supply room.

Speaking to IRNA, Shahram Momeni, head of the Rasht Fire Department, said the fire had been fully contained.

