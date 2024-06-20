Oil tank in Russia catches fire in drone attack

An oil tank at an oil facility in Russia's Tambov region caught fire following a presumed drone attack Thursday, said Tambov Region Governor Maksim Yegorov.

Yegorov said a blast was heard at an oil depot in the Rasskazovsky district of the Tambov region, and an oil tank caught fire following the attack.

No casualties have been reported as a result of the incident, and the remains of another drone were discovered in the Pervomaysky district of the same region, he said.