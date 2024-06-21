Armenia officially recognizes Palestinian state

Armenia officially recognized the State of Palestine, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

"On various international platforms, we have always advocated a peaceful and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian question and support the two-state principle of resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. We are convinced that this is the only way to ensure that Palestinians and Israelis can realize their legitimate aspirations," the ministry said.

"Based on the above and reaffirming its commitment to international law and the principles of equality, sovereignty, and peaceful coexistence of peoples, the Republic of Armenia recognizes the State of Palestine," read the statement.

Norway, Ireland, and Spain made a coordinated announcement on May 22, declaring their recognition of Palestine as a state effective as of May 28. But their decision was condemned by Israel.

On June 3, over 20 UN experts and special rapporteurs called on all countries to recognize a Palestinian state. So far, over 140 countries have already recognized a Palestinian state, representing more than two-thirds of the United Nations' membership.