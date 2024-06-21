Death toll in India's spurious liquor tragedy rises to 49

The death toll in spurious liquor tragedy in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu has risen to 49, officials said Friday.

The deaths have been reported from Kallakurichi town, about 244 km southwest of Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

So far, 49 people have succumbed after being taken ill following the consumption of tainted bootleg liquor on Tuesday evening.

India's state-run broadcaster All India Radio reported that all the four arrested in the hooch tragedy have been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.