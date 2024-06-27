﻿
News / World

2 killed in Israeli missile attack in southern Syria

Xinhua
  10:28 UTC+8, 2024-06-27       0
Two people were killed and one military personnel wounded as a result of a new Israeli missile attack that hit several military sites in southern Syria on Wednesday night.
Xinhua
Two people were killed and one military personnel wounded as a result of a new Israeli missile attack that hit several military sites in southern Syria on Wednesday night, the Syrian Ministry of Defense said.

Israel initiated an aerial attack on the southern region of Syria late Wednesday from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting multiple locations, the ministry said in a statement.

The Syrian air defense managed to intercept some of the missiles, shooting them down in the process, it said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported the attack in the Sayyida Zaynab suburb in the southern countryside of Damascus.

The UK-based watchdog group said the Israeli missiles directly targeted the location where vehicles were stationed at the service center of the Jihad al-Bina Foundation, affiliated with the Lebanese Hezbollah and Iranian militias in the vicinity of the Sayyida Zaynab area.

It said ambulances rushed to the targeted site as columns of smoke rose from there.

The Syrian air defense system launched missiles to intercept the Israeli attack, it added.

Israel has repeatedly targeted Syrian military sites, especially those believed to be housing pro-Iran militias or weapon storage facilities linked to the Lebanese Hezbollah, a longstanding adversary of Israel in the region.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
