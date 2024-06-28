US-British coalition launches 4 airstrikes on Yemen's Taiz: Houthi TV

Fighter jets of the US-British coalition conducted four airstrikes overnight in Yemen's southwestern province of Taiz, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported on Friday morning.

The strikes targeted the area of al-Dhuhayrah in the eastern district of Mawiyah, the television said without providing further details.

Residents said on social media that the airstrikes hit a Houthi military site.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command said on social media platform X that its forces destroyed a drone launched by the Houthis to the Red Sea and a Houthi radar site in Yemen.

The airstrikes came hours after the Houthi group claimed responsibility for launching attacks against two foreign merchant vessels transiting the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea.

Since November last year, the Houthi group has been conducting drone and missile attacks in shipping lanes, claiming these actions are in solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In response, the US-British naval coalition stationed in the waters has since January conducted air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets, which led to an escalation of Houthi attacks.