2 tourists killed in bus accident in Malaysia's Pahang state

Two tourists were killed following a tourist bus accident in Malaysia's Pahang state, local authorities said on Saturday.

Initial investigations revealed that the two tourists died on the spot, while 19 others were injured, Ismail Abdul Ghani, deputy director of Pahang state's fire and rescue department, said in a statement.

The bus had been traveling downhill before landing on its side around 10:40am local time.

The bus, owned by a third-party operator, was descending from popular tourism destination Genting Highlands, Resorts World Genting said in a statement.

"Our response team is also on-site to manage the situation and assist where required. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of the deceased," it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Genting
