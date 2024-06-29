Serbian gendarmerie officer injured in crossbow attack in Belgrade

A gendarmerie officer was injured on Saturday while on duty at the Israeli Embassy in Serbia after being shot with a crossbow, according to Ivica Dacic, deputy prime minister and minister of internal affairs of Serbia.

Dacic said that an unidentified person fired a crossbow at the gendarmerie officer, striking him in the neck.

The officer, identified as M.J., responded in self-defense, using his firearm to subdue the attacker, who later died from his injuries.

The officer was conscious when transported to the Emergency Center, where a surgery is planned to remove the arrow.

Dacic said that investigations are underway to determine the circumstances and motives behind the attack.