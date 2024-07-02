Death toll from India stampede rises to 116

The death toll in Tuesday's stampede at a religious gathering in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh rose to 116, confirms a local official.

The stampede had occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras area, around 150 miles southeast of New Delhi. Those injured were admitted to a government hospital in nearby Etah district. The death toll was feared to rise further.

Meanwhile, local media NDTV reported that 87 people, including women and children, were killed and many others injured in the tragedy.

Most people died by falling in a drain by the side of the road, an eyewitness told local media.

News agency "Press Trust of India" quoted the eyewitness lady, identified as Shakuntala, as saying that after the religious ceremony had ended, people had started leaving the venue. "Outside the road was built on a height with a drain below. One after the other, people started falling into it. Some people got crushed," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences at the loss of lives in the stampede. Speaking in Indian Parliament's lower house "Lok Sabha," Modi said, "All possible help will be provided to the victims."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed a couple of his ministers to reach the spot. He also directed the local administration and police officials to provide all possible help to the injured.