﻿
News / World

Death toll from India stampede rises to 116

Xinhua
  21:46 UTC+8, 2024-07-02       0
The death toll in Tuesday's stampede at a religious gathering in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh rose to 116, confirms official.
Xinhua
  21:46 UTC+8, 2024-07-02       0

The death toll in Tuesday's stampede at a religious gathering in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh rose to 116, confirms a local official.

The stampede had occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras area, around 150 miles southeast of New Delhi. Those injured were admitted to a government hospital in nearby Etah district. The death toll was feared to rise further.

Meanwhile, local media NDTV reported that 87 people, including women and children, were killed and many others injured in the tragedy.

Most people died by falling in a drain by the side of the road, an eyewitness told local media.

News agency "Press Trust of India" quoted the eyewitness lady, identified as Shakuntala, as saying that after the religious ceremony had ended, people had started leaving the venue. "Outside the road was built on a height with a drain below. One after the other, people started falling into it. Some people got crushed," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences at the loss of lives in the stampede. Speaking in Indian Parliament's lower house "Lok Sabha," Modi said, "All possible help will be provided to the victims."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed a couple of his ministers to reach the spot. He also directed the local administration and police officials to provide all possible help to the injured.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     