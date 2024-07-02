2 corporate executives kidnapped, murdered in Philippines

Two corporate executives, one Chinese and the other Chinese American, have been kidnapped and murdered during a business trip in the Philippines, Red Star News reported on Monday.

In a statement issued by the Chinese embassy in the Philippines on Tuesday, it confirmed a Chinese citizen and a Chinese American had been kidnapped and murdered.

After receiving the report of the kidnap, the embassy had coordinated with the Anti-Kidnapping Bureau of the Philippine National Police and "lodged representations with the Philippine side through diplomatic channels, demanding that it rescue the hostage as soon as possible and take practical measures to protect the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the Philippines."

The victims, both senior executives from two different Chinese medical device companies, arrived in the Philippines on June 20 to conduct joint business inspections, aiming to further expand overseas markets.

They were reportedly kidnapped and subsequently killed on June 24.

A former colleague of the Chinese victim spoke to Southern Metropolis Daily, claiming that despite the family paying a ransom of 3 million yuan (US$412,500), the executive was still killed.



The Chinese embassy expressed condolences to the families of the two victims and urged the Philippine side to intensify efforts in handling the case, and to swiftly apprehend and severely punish the perpetrators.