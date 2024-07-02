News / World

2 corporate executives kidnapped, murdered in Philippines

Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  13:58 UTC+8, 2024-07-02       0
A former colleague of the Chinese victim claimed that despite the family paying a ransom of 3 million yuan (US$412,500), the executive was still killed.
Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  13:58 UTC+8, 2024-07-02       0

Two corporate executives, one Chinese and the other Chinese American, have been kidnapped and murdered during a business trip in the Philippines, Red Star News reported on Monday.

In a statement issued by the Chinese embassy in the Philippines on Tuesday, it confirmed a Chinese citizen and a Chinese American had been kidnapped and murdered.

After receiving the report of the kidnap, the embassy had coordinated with the Anti-Kidnapping Bureau of the Philippine National Police and "lodged representations with the Philippine side through diplomatic channels, demanding that it rescue the hostage as soon as possible and take practical measures to protect the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the Philippines."

The victims, both senior executives from two different Chinese medical device companies, arrived in the Philippines on June 20 to conduct joint business inspections, aiming to further expand overseas markets.

They were reportedly kidnapped and subsequently killed on June 24.

A former colleague of the Chinese victim spoke to Southern Metropolis Daily, claiming that despite the family paying a ransom of 3 million yuan (US$412,500), the executive was still killed.

The Chinese embassy expressed condolences to the families of the two victims and urged the Philippine side to intensify efforts in handling the case, and to swiftly apprehend and severely punish the perpetrators.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     