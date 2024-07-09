﻿
News / World

Wheel falls from Boeing plane in Los Angeles

SHINE/Agencies
  11:30 UTC+8, 2024-07-09       0
A Boeing jetliner taking off from Los Angeles lost a wheel Monday, the latest in a string of safety scares for the aerospace giant.
SHINE/Agencies
  11:30 UTC+8, 2024-07-09       0
Wheel falls from Boeing plane in Los Angeles
AFP

A Boeing 757 jet is parked near a United Airlines hanger at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on January 17, 2013, in Los Angeles.

A Boeing jetliner taking off from Los Angeles lost a wheel Monday, the latest in a string of safety scares for the aerospace giant.

United Airlines, which operated the Boeing 757-200, said the plane lost the wheel after leaving Los Angeles International Airport but landed safely in Denver, its intended destination.

"The wheel has been recovered in Los Angeles, and we are investigating what caused this event," the airline said in statement.

No injuries were reported from the ground or the 174 passengers and seven crew members on board.

It was the second time in recent months that a Boeing plane operated by United Airlines lost a wheel after taking off.

In March, a Boeing 777 bound for Japan had a tire fall off shortly after takeoff from San Francisco. The aircraft had to make an emergency landing.

Boeing agreed Monday to plead guilty to fraud in a settlement with the US Department of Justice over two fatal 737 MAX crashes.

Boeing has faced renewed scrutiny of the 737 MAX this year after a fuselage door plug blew out on the same model during an Alaska Airlines flight in January.

A Boeing spokesperson said in an e-mail that the 757-200 aircraft that took off Monday was first delivered 30 years ago in 1994.

Production of the 757 model was discontinued in 2004.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating Monday's incident.

Meanwhile, the FAA said Monday it has required inspections of 2,600 Boeing 737 airplanes because passenger oxygen masks could fail during an emergency.

The FAA said it required the inspections of 737 MAX and NG airplanes after multiple reports of passenger service unit oxygen generators shifting out of position. The issue could result in failing to provide supplemental oxygen during depressurization.

Boeing issued a bulletin to airlines calling for visual inspections on June 17, the FAA added.

The FAA said its airworthiness directive was immediately effective and requires inspections and corrective actions if needed within 120 to 150 days based on the 737 model.

Airlines must conduct a general visual inspection and if needed, replace oxygen generators with new or serviceable oxygen generators, strap thermal pads, and reposition impacted oxygen generators, the agency said.

Source: SHINE/Agencies   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     