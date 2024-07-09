Wheel falls from Boeing plane in Los Angeles

A Boeing jetliner taking off from Los Angeles lost a wheel Monday, the latest in a string of safety scares for the aerospace giant.

United Airlines, which operated the Boeing 757-200, said the plane lost the wheel after leaving Los Angeles International Airport but landed safely in Denver, its intended destination.

"The wheel has been recovered in Los Angeles, and we are investigating what caused this event," the airline said in statement.

No injuries were reported from the ground or the 174 passengers and seven crew members on board.

It was the second time in recent months that a Boeing plane operated by United Airlines lost a wheel after taking off.

In March, a Boeing 777 bound for Japan had a tire fall off shortly after takeoff from San Francisco. The aircraft had to make an emergency landing.

Boeing agreed Monday to plead guilty to fraud in a settlement with the US Department of Justice over two fatal 737 MAX crashes.

Boeing has faced renewed scrutiny of the 737 MAX this year after a fuselage door plug blew out on the same model during an Alaska Airlines flight in January.

A Boeing spokesperson said in an e-mail that the 757-200 aircraft that took off Monday was first delivered 30 years ago in 1994.

Production of the 757 model was discontinued in 2004.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating Monday's incident.

Meanwhile, the FAA said Monday it has required inspections of 2,600 Boeing 737 airplanes because passenger oxygen masks could fail during an emergency.

The FAA said it required the inspections of 737 MAX and NG airplanes after multiple reports of passenger service unit oxygen generators shifting out of position. The issue could result in failing to provide supplemental oxygen during depressurization.

Boeing issued a bulletin to airlines calling for visual inspections on June 17, the FAA added.

The FAA said its airworthiness directive was immediately effective and requires inspections and corrective actions if needed within 120 to 150 days based on the 737 model.

Airlines must conduct a general visual inspection and if needed, replace oxygen generators with new or serviceable oxygen generators, strap thermal pads, and reposition impacted oxygen generators, the agency said.