China urges fair probe after Japanese war shrine vandal arrest

China urged Japan to ensure a fair investigation and protect the rights of Chinese citizens after Tokyo police arrested a Chinese national for allegedly vandalizing the Yasukuni Shrine.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian yesterday confirmed that consular officials have accessed the detained individual and reminded Chinese citizens abroad to respect local laws and express their views rationally.

Jiang Zhuojun, 29, who lives north of Tokyo, was arrested "on suspicion of vandalism and disrespect for a place of worship," a Tokyo metropolitan police spokesman told AFP. Police have also issued arrest warrants for two other Chinese men, Dong Guangming, 36, and Xu Laiyu, 25, who are believed to have left the country.