AT&T data breach hits nearly all wireless customers

A hacker accessed and downloaded call and text message data from nearly all AT&T Wireless customers, the company disclosed in a securities filing Friday.

The breach covers calls and texts made from May 1 to Oct. 31, 2022, as well as this past January, said AT&T, a multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Dallas, U.S. state of Texas.

The stolen data include the customers' numbers and call durations, but not the content of those communications, it added.

The company said the records do not appear publicly available, and that it "has taken additional cybersecurity measures ... including closing off the point of unlawful access."

The total number of connected devices on the AT&T network grew to 127 million at the end of 2023, including about 87 million postpaid wireless customers, according to the company's 2023 annual report.